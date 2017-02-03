Santiago de los Caballeros.- A passenger on board Delta Airlines flight 321 from the Cibao International Airport bound for New York City's JFK airport was traveling with a firearm in his hand luggage after undergoing security checks undetected.
According to the Aviador.do website, the incident took place on Wednesday morning's first flight as the crew was handing out earphones to the passengers. The man, whose identity has not been disclosed, started looking for his own earphones in his hand luggage when he realized his firearm was still there and notified a crew member.
Ground staff were informed immediately to alert security at the Cibao International Airport, who boarded the plane to retrieve the firearm and register the passenger's details for the weapon to be returned to him at a later date. The head of security asked him to disembark discreetly without the other passengers noticing, and he was then allowed to take an afternoon flight.
An unnamed source expressed concern that the airport security authorities were not able to detect the weapon.
"...... for the weapon to be returned to him at a later date."
He will never see that gun again.
Fortunately, he caught his error. If he landed in NY with the firearm, he'd never fly again at minimum if an arrival scan is done.
Remember ''ERROR & TRIAL''.!!!!
$1,050,000.00 Dollars ''CUNT''.!!!!
The Bailout of Mexico: A Costly Mistake?
(Archived document, may contain errors)
1016 January 25,1995 INTR THE BAILOUT OF MEXICO A COSTLY MISTAKE DUCTION congress
should hold off approving the $40 billion in ''LOAN'' guarantees for Mexico.
Where's the F*cking ''MONEY''.?
''CUNT''.!!!!
by Heritage Foundation.
January 25, 1995
Pan'cho Villa: se busca vivo o muerto
>---(S)HA`RE T83 RO`A.D--->
https://youtu.be/jCey3D9_l1c
Published on Sep 18, 2016
Esta es la historia de cómo Pancho Villa, el héroe que fue adorado por muchos y odiado por otros, se convirtió en el hombre más buscado por el ejército norteamericano.
A.D 'O' _ _ 2RE: #9*6latens0.
EA7'L''E. * * *