Santo Domingo.- Jean Alain Rodriguez on Friday disclosed the details of the economic agreement reached by Odebrecht and the Dominican State, prominent attorney Eduardo Jorge Prats said he supports the results.

He praised the agreement through which the company pledged to pay US$184 million to the Dominican State. "It's the best in the history of the country in that matter."

He noted however that it must be validated by a judge so that the prosecution against the company can be repealed, otherwise Odebrecht and its executives could be the target of indictments."The agreement per se is in the criminal process phase, it's confidential and its approval and homologation have to be judicialized."

Jorge stressed that in the criminal aspect, the agreement ensures expediency in the case and doesnot exclude from persecution the nationals or foreigners linked to the Brazilian company's admitted bribes.

Moreover, regarding the monetary compensation, he said it's the first time that the State will receive what is established by law, within a preferential term.

"It has been stipulated that, before arriving at half the period granted to pay the US$184 MM corresponding to double what Odebrecht admitted to having paid as a bribe, the company must have paid half of the money to the State, having to pay interest for each day of delay in payment on the established dates," Jorge said, quoted by elcaribe.com.do.