Santo Domingo.- Jean Alain Rodriguez on Friday disclosed the details of the economic agreement reached by Odebrecht and the Dominican State, prominent attorney Eduardo Jorge Prats said he supports the results.
He praised the agreement through which the company pledged to pay US$184 million to the Dominican State. "It's the best in the history of the country in that matter."
He noted however that it must be validated by a judge so that the prosecution against the company can be repealed, otherwise Odebrecht and its executives could be the target of indictments."The agreement per se is in the criminal process phase, it's confidential and its approval and homologation have to be judicialized."
Jorge stressed that in the criminal aspect, the agreement ensures expediency in the case and doesnot exclude from persecution the nationals or foreigners linked to the Brazilian company's admitted bribes.
Moreover, regarding the monetary compensation, he said it's the first time that the State will receive what is established by law, within a preferential term.
"It has been stipulated that, before arriving at half the period granted to pay the US$184 MM corresponding to double what Odebrecht admitted to having paid as a bribe, the company must have paid half of the money to the State, having to pay interest for each day of delay in payment on the established dates," Jorge said, quoted by elcaribe.com.do.
The wording of the pact is unknown. However, the prosecution against Odebrecht and its players would be stayed or repealed, only if and only if, the company and its players reveal information of all the names of those Dominican players receiving and/or acting as go betweens for the bribes.
If they do not cooperate by not providing the criminalizing information they open themselves up for prosecution.
This company got the Catalina power plant project even though it was the highest bid and the company wasn't most qualified. Chinese bidder which built 60 plants and the world's largest dam lost the job with a bid of US$900 million vs the $2.2 billion the crooks are getting.
Thanks for sharing this information, zoo and chill.
Seems Joao Santana is heading to the slammer, he's been linked to Danilo Medina. What a cluster..
dominicantoday.com/dr/local/2017/2/3/62299/Dominican-presidents-Brazilian-adviser-jailed