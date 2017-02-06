Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The General Migration Office (DGM) has been clamping down on illegal immigration in the Sosua and Cabarete areas in Puerto Plata province over the last week, with the detention of 35 citizens of several nationalities, most of whom were in the country without the required documentation.

The detainees included seven Canadians, five Russians, five Germans, four Italians, three Venezuelans, two US citizens, one Swiss citizen, one Pole and a Greek. in addition, one Bolivian, one Serbian, one Spaniard, a Hungarian, a Cuban and a citizen of the Netherlands.

Twenty-six of the foreigners who were detained were released after regularizing their migratory status, while two were able to show that their documents were valid, but had not been carrying them at the time of detention.

The remaining seven are in custody and face deportation for residing in the country illegally.

Written by: guillermone, 6 Feb 2017 12:20 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

These are certainly very interesting numbers. There were 35 foreigners detained in the North Coast alone. The majority were Europeans, Latin Americans came in second, yet the largest number of undocumented in the DR are Haitians yet there were not mentioned among the group . Is that not ironic or what?
Written by: danny00, 6 Feb 2017 12:32 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
GUILLERMONE, after reading the article I knew u comment about Haitians, how did I know that? x
Written by: Tuznik, 6 Feb 2017 1:32 PM
From: United States
Danny00... so what ? The man mentioned Haitians . They just walk or float over the border .
What's your point ? The fact is .. Most Europeans or others that stay are not welcome at home any more . As for Haiti . Make it a place they can return too and they will go back . Why even mention it when it is a daily event . The problem isn't Haitians them selves . The problem is Haiti itself .
So a round up has happened . Every country does this . You earn your citizenship first if you plan to stay . You see any body flocking to Guatemala a cartel nation ... Do you ?
What I want to know is how many were detained for living under the radar for a reason ? Like drugs or human trafficking as their way of making a living . The others ? Apply for citizenship . Or expect to sent back . It takes years . But it is the right thing to do . Guillermone has every right to mention Haitians . But Haitians are not hard to spot . They dress in rags and work hard . Just to eat .
Written by: danny00, 7 Feb 2017 12:39 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
MYPoint? ok! these gringos most of them are running from the LAW. S-Bags. the rest are looking 4 young Dominican, girls or boys 4 cheap sex. the hard working Haitians come to work there ass off 4 slave wages. yes way too many but still they come to survive. what's your problem? this GUILLERMONE, guy has a hate for these poor souls.
Written by: danny00, 7 Feb 2017 6:29 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
if Dominicans payed the Haitians a fair salary for the work they did and do now they would do it the right way about getting a visa or work permit.
Written by: danny00, 7 Feb 2017 6:31 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
I'm not from the far left but I stand up for injustice any place it occurs. I'm like SUPERMAN.
Written by: DomRat, 7 Feb 2017 7:55 PM
From: Dominican Republic
As the 'leader' of a nation to the North has said: "They are not sending us their best'. That applies to all - Haitians and European-Gringos. A lot are in fact good citizen-resident-visitors. Unfortunately some are coming for easy pickings the law be damned.
Written by: Tuznik, 7 Feb 2017 11:58 PM
From: United States
Dom Rat . Can not the same be said for Dominicans coming to America ? They come to America because the profits from dealing drugs are more profitable . There are ( or were many good gringos that have tried to live in the DR . Only to find out that In fact they are just targets . Young men will break into your home . Hold a gun to your head and say give me all the money you have in the house .
With regularity I might add . Or be kidnapped for ransom . Or even be raped or murdered . All because your a gringo .
So I'll say it again . Enjoy the resorts . And the beaches . But don't leave that resort . Your not welcome there . Out side of a resort with good security . Your a target . But yet America lets Dominicans in with a big welcome and aid to get started . Started in what ? Criminal enterprise ?
There for the welcome mat has to be pulled from the door way . And I too can say . Dominicans are not welcome in America when they drag old practices along with them . Tough
Written by: Tuznik, 8 Feb 2017 2:06 AM
From: United States
Lets all go to America ! Where you get welfare checks . Food stamps . Rental assistance , and show up in the emergency ward because your child has a cold and don't pay the bill ! Life is good in America ! Why work at all ? When you can stick a pistol in your belt and go out and rob people and sell drugs . You will get rich ! And think of this ! You don't have use white spray paint to make them look like the popular faded ones . Rob. Few gringos and you can afford to buy them already faded !
Tell me . When was the last time you saw a gringo in the DR collecting welfare or food stamps ? Or getting half of the rent paid monthly . And yet . I had a Dominican strait out of NYC tell me gringos had no business being in the DR . When he came looking for land to buy . Beginning to get my drift ? This has got to stop . So go ahead and round up some gringos. Good or bad . America can round up a lot of Dominicans as well . After they all get out of prison . Its tit for tat now .
