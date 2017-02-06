Santo Domingo.- The General Migration Office (DGM) has been clamping down on illegal immigration in the Sosua and Cabarete areas in Puerto Plata province over the last week, with the detention of 35 citizens of several nationalities, most of whom were in the country without the required documentation.
The detainees included seven Canadians, five Russians, five Germans, four Italians, three Venezuelans, two US citizens, one Swiss citizen, one Pole and a Greek. in addition, one Bolivian, one Serbian, one Spaniard, a Hungarian, a Cuban and a citizen of the Netherlands.
Twenty-six of the foreigners who were detained were released after regularizing their migratory status, while two were able to show that their documents were valid, but had not been carrying them at the time of detention.
The remaining seven are in custody and face deportation for residing in the country illegally.
These are certainly very interesting numbers. There were 35 foreigners detained in the North Coast alone. The majority were Europeans, Latin Americans came in second, yet the largest number of undocumented in the DR are Haitians yet there were not mentioned among the group . Is that not ironic or what?
What's your point ? The fact is .. Most Europeans or others that stay are not welcome at home any more . As for Haiti . Make it a place they can return too and they will go back . Why even mention it when it is a daily event . The problem isn't Haitians them selves . The problem is Haiti itself .
So a round up has happened . Every country does this . You earn your citizenship first if you plan to stay . You see any body flocking to Guatemala a cartel nation ... Do you ?
What I want to know is how many were detained for living under the radar for a reason ? Like drugs or human trafficking as their way of making a living . The others ? Apply for citizenship . Or expect to sent back . It takes years . But it is the right thing to do . Guillermone has every right to mention Haitians . But Haitians are not hard to spot . They dress in rags and work hard . Just to eat .
