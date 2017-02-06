Santiago de los Caballeros.- The Minister of Education, Andrés Navarro, says that in a constantly changing and evolving world professionals must innovate and apply new knowledge and practices with a strict ethical basis in order to "overcome the barriers of efficiency and become effective," so that they may have a positive impact and add value to the lives of others.
Navarro was speaking at the PUCMM University's 95th Graduation Ceremony, where he called on the graduating class to continue educating themselves, because this process of training and acquiring qualifications should not come to an end when they complete their university degrees.
“In a world that is notable for a constant process of change in the areas of technology, science, methods and tools, any professional who gets stuck in traditional ways will sooner or later be left behind."
Education in the DR is questionable at most . I could not believe how many young men can't read above a 5 th grade level . Or not at all . It isn't due to funding , that is always coming in . Its due to tge funding for education being reduced before it even gets into the school systems . Gee ! I wonder where it all actually goes ?
Shakespeare once wrote “Something is rotten in the state of Denmark” to describe corruption or a situation seriously wrong within gov't, exactly how most feel about the DR and unless action is taken to stop it, the process of decomposition will continue. Yet the solution can be as simple as pulling out a few bad apples from inside the barrel. If we don't immediately throw-put the bad one, the rest will also rot and become inedible
This is in a nutshell what is fundamentally wrong. There is a deep-seeded problem which plagues our society and unless measures are taken to counteract it, there will be a domino effect, decay will spread from one area to the next, one right after the other. It is for this reason, corruption must be eradicated like a cancerous tumor or we'll be condemned to a torturously slow death. Flaws in education is nothing but a symptom to reflect societal decay but if we continue to ignore warning signs and allow its demise, all hope is lost for the country
