Santo Domingo.- "They started a project and set up a 600 mega gas-fired plant, they looked for financing, equipment, sites, everything ... When they have everything assembled they don't find the gas, then they do this study that cost ten million pesos, looking for gas in the world. They explain why there was no gas in the world for the project at that time and they present this to the president, the president then authorizes them to turn the project over and do it with coal. "

The quote is a transcript from newspaper 7dias.com.do on August 19, 2014, on statements issued that same day by State-owned Electric Utility (CDEEE) CEO Ruben Jiménez Bichara, during a luncheon with the press on the tender process for the Punta Catalina coal-fired power plant.

"When the tender comes out each participant was given six months, they (Odebrecht and associates) had been working on it three years. It had funding for each phase of the project with an additional emergency exit," the transcript says, and quotes Jimenez Bichara to say that with that advantage, " it would've been rare" that they would lose the contest.

The consortium formed by Odebrecht, of Brazil, Estrella of Dominican Republic and Tecnimont from Italy, which won the bid and is carrying out the Punta Catalina project, would have had other advantages, aside from the admitted bribes to officials in Danilo Medina's administration to pave the way to secure the contracts.

Two of the companies that submitted a tender, China Gezhouba and IMPE, took their complaints to court, that the State had chose the company with the most expensive bid, and which violated the ceiling set by Congress.

"In fact, the 2014 State Budget established US$1.5 billion as a maximum contracting amount for the Construction of Thermoelectric Generation Plant to be arranged with international banking," outlet diariolibre.com reports.

The bid by Odebrecht and partners was US$2.04 billion, while the other three competitors which made offers presented figures below the Budget ceiling.

"It was understood that all participants should have submitted lower coss than the established," stressed IMPE in its lawsuit before the Superior Arbitration Court.