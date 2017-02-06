Santo Domingo.- The Dominican Cardiology Society has held its annual walk to promote the prevention of cardiovascular diseases and raise public awareness of the issue.

Hundreds of people marched for two kilometers from the Boulevard del Faro a Colón to San Vicente de Paúl Avenue, and back to the starting point.

This year, the organizers encouraged schools, polytechnics, social clubs and service providers to participate. They also organized a workshop on cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, led by Dr. Pablo Esmeses.

Dr. Martín Suero Decena, president of the society in the province of Santo Domingo, called on people to adopt healthier habits. “This means eating a heart-healthy diet, doing more exercise and reducing salt consumption”, he stated.