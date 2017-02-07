Previous Next Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- President Danilo Medina is traveling to the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince Tuesday to attend the inauguration of new president Jovenel Moïse, according to the Presidency Press Department.

Medina leaves early in the morning accompanied by a smaller-than-usual entourage composed of the Minister of Foreign Relations, Miguel Vargas Maldonado and the Administrative Minister of the Presidency, José Ramón Peralta.

The delegation also includes Special Presidential Assistant Carlos Pared Pérez and the head of the Presidential Security Corps, Major General Adán Cáceres.During his recent visit to the Dominican Republic, the Haitian president-elect pledged to continue improving relations between the two countries.

Written by: venganzaderafael, 7 Feb 2017 5:12 PM
From: United States
I would advise Medina not to drink any liquids given to him while in Haiti, but it seems he already imbibed judging by the "love" he's shown the haitIans.
