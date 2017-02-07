Storm Trump lashes Dominican Republic natives.!!!!

Close Gallery
File photo of a Dominican arriving at Kennedy Airport  immigration window. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
New York.- Dozens of Dominicans returning from their country to the US are being taken aside and questioned at length by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, whose officers, after incessant interrogation, offer them Form 407, used as a waiver of residence.

Even without having a criminal record, many have been asked to sign the document and return to the Dominican Republic on the next available flight, paid by the US government.

Local media report that the incidents occur more frequently at Kennedy, Miami, Newark and Logan airports, among others with large Dominican communities.

Dominican reporter Miguel Cruz Tejada, who returned from his country on a Delta flight Jan. 24, said ICE officers along the concourse at Kenney grilled each passenger about departures and reentries and what they were doing in the Dominican Republic.

"This case illustrates dozens of others in which Dominicans and Dominicans, permanent residents, have been equally harassed and besieged by US immigration police, in the aftermath of president Donald Trump´s executive orders," Cruz said.

In response to the complaints, the Dominican Consulate in New York on Monday began issuing warnings to Dominican with criminal records against traveling to their country.

COMMENTS
8 comment(s)
Written by: babylindbergh, 7 Feb 2017 11:42 AM
From: United States
There is nothing in Donald Trump´s executive orders about this. Must be something else.
Written by: PERCEPCION, 7 Feb 2017 11:49 AM
From: United States
Written by: Ricardolito, 7 Feb 2017 12:28 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
Dominicans are the largest group , on percentage basis of groups living in NY , that are residents in prisons ..For the vast number of Dominicans going to their dream life in the USA, most are less happy than when living in the DR , The dream goes sour quickly
Written by: chillinout, 7 Feb 2017 2:16 PM
From: Dominican Republic
I thought if you have a visa you have entry.
Written by: Brien, 7 Feb 2017 2:38 PM
From: United States
Ethnic cleansing! One would think we're back in Nazi Germany.
Written by: Tuznik, 7 Feb 2017 3:57 PM
From: United States
Trump is also declaring war on the cartels and their thugs coming to America .., haven't you been listening ? Country's that do not go after cartels or don't prosecute cartel drug runners and criminals are also on trump shut list . As per his phone conversation with Mexico . Clean it up or America will clean it up for you , is the attitude . It sounds like he intends to go after the gangs and cartel types in American cities as well . Plus I think some of his staff has reminded him of the resentment against American capitalists as well . Rebellion against them hasn't died out in Latin America . It just went to sleep for a while . He needs to be careful about trade deals he breaks . As well as trade deals he makes.. So I imagine caution is being applied to who comes into America from Latin American nations as well . The Cuban revolution wasn't t just pro communist .as claimed . It was anti american capitalist as well. He may wake that up again . Caution .
Written by: Tuznik, 7 Feb 2017 4:28 PM
From: United States
Its war on cartels and drug lords as well as 7 nations that hate America . Sanctuary cities . Chigago clean up " what is going on in Chicago ? " is one statement as well . It sounds to me like the drug hub country's are in for closer scutiny as well . The DR is on that drug hub list .. Not because trump and the DEA just call it that . Like Mexico and some Central American nations. These country's have earned that title . Look out Florida and Washington park . As well as Chicago .And cops on the take Trump is coming . With tougher law enforcement right behind him . It is being reported . It just hasn't gotten organized yet . If he is successful . I imagine LA is also on the hit list . Hopefully . Things are going to get tough for Latino gangs in America .
