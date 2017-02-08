Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The Senate has selected Margarita Melenciano Corporán as a member of the Accounts Chamber in replacement of Pablo Domingo del Rosario who resigned the post several hours after the selection was announced by the legislators.

Pablo Domingo del Rosario, who had served as vice president of the Chamber of Accounts since 2008, was ratified in post but as an ordinary member, prompting him to submit his resignation in a letter to the Senate.

Last week's announcement of the original lineup of the new chamber was met with considerable criticism for failing to include any women members.

