Deportees.  File.
Santo Domingo.- The United States government is repatriating 58 Dominicans who have completed their sentences in several US prisons for crimes such as drug trafficking and document forgery.

The former prisoners will arrive at Las Americas International Airport on a plane chartered by the US Immigration and Customs Service, escorted by four Federal agents.

Upon arrival at the terminal, the deportees will be handed over to officials from the Dominican Migration Department, DNCD (National Drug Control Agency), National Investigation Department (DNI), the National Police, J-2 intelligence service and other entities.

They will then be taken by bus to the Migration Department's Detention and Repatriation Center in Haina, San Cristóbal province.

COMMENTS
5 comment(s)
Written by: BLANCO, 8 Feb 2017 9:14 AM
From: Dominican Republic
every Wednesday it is the same story,
Written by: caonabo, 8 Feb 2017 10:27 AM
From: Dominican Republic
Are there any programs that the government has in place to reintegrate these folks......anybody knows?
Written by: ohhhvictor, 8 Feb 2017 11:32 AM
From: United States
now begin with Cubans criminals ..58,000 thieves are waiting!
Written by: situationaenglish, 9 Feb 2017 9:15 AM
From: Dominican Republic, USA back yard, Dominican Republic
For every Dominican that get deported from the USA the Dominican government get money, I bet most people don't know that. If anyone thinks that the Dominican government would accept these criminals with no compensation is in the clouds, our government is more crook than the people that are getting deported.
Written by: danny00, 9 Feb 2017 12:48 PM
From: United States, Berlin Germany
when the con-air flight is at 35,000 feet open the doors and drop them off in the dr.
