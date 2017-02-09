Close Gallery
Santo Domingo.- The Dominican of State-owned businesses (Corde) sold a mine in Puerto Plata for just US$95,000, despite the Mining Agency's (DGM) estimated property value of at least US$5.0 million.

That means that Corde's price to sell the "El Puerto Exploitation Concession" mine to the Argos Dominicana cement company was 53 times less than the real amount.

It was also one of the main reasons for the DGM's rejection of the transaction carried out on January 11, 2013."The sale price of this property of the Dominican State is well below its real value."

However Corde's Board of Directors approved the sale on January 25, 2013, which was also conducted without a call for tenders, the authorities note.

Mines director Alexander Medina Herasme revealed the alleged irregular transfer, during an interview on Uno+Uno, on Teleantillas.

"We objected to it and also asked Corde's director (Leoncio Almánzar Objío) that he had to have the Presidency's approval and the Public Company Reform Commission," in reference to the agency in charge of liquidating shuttered State enterprises and properties.

Written by: bernies, 9 Feb 2017 10:05 AM
From: Dominican Republic, Juan Dolio
Wow, and then you wonder why so many business people become super rich in just a short time. This has to be revoke in order to be resale for its actual price value because it was not done in good deed.
Written by: DomRat, 9 Feb 2017 3:14 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Those two nearly new cement trucks featured in the photo, landed here and licensed should be worth about the 95k paid, the third truck and the silos a bonus. Mine and the rest of it - the buyer made out like a bandit - or maybe part of a bandit gang?
