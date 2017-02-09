Close Gallery
Committee members Enrique de León, Euren Cuevas,  Carlos Sánchez.
Santo Domingo.- The National Committee to Combat Climate Change, CNLCC, on Thursday filed bribery and conspiracy charges against Justice minister Jean Alain Rodriguez, Odebrecht general manager Marcelo Hofke and its commercial representative Angel Rondón.

The civil society organization asked the Supreme Court to designate a special prosecutor to investigate and process the accusation against Rodríguez for "contracting with the company Odebrecht without jurisdiction and preventing the justice system from acting as established by law."

The CNLCC said the economic agreement Rodriguez signed with Odebrecht violates numerous articles of the Bribery in Commerce and Investment and of Public Procurement laws.

It said the Justice Minister, with this agreement with Odebrecht, flagrantly violated Articles 126 and 128 on prevarication of the Dominican Penal Code.

"We requested a special investigative judge to hear the complaint against the Prosecutor, and suspend the execution of the agreement between Odebrecht and the Attorney General until the final arguments are heard in a substantive trial."

Written by: PERCEPCION, 9 Feb 2017 3:58 PM
From: United States
Written by: Ricardolito, 9 Feb 2017 6:19 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
so this group want to halt the payment of US$184 million from the company to the DR government on the basis that they possibly may bring down some official or officials , a situation that has not happened before in the DR . I hope the court throws this charge out , we get the money and then pursue the bogey men
