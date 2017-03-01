Close Gallery
Green Movement protesters in front of Ciudad Nueva courthouse. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.-  Prior to the ruling expected Wednesday by judge Jose Alejandro Vargas whether to authorize the plea bargaining agreement Odebrecht, the grassroots movement Marcha Verde (green march) and the National Committee to Combat Climate Change are staging a vigil in front of the Ciudad Nueva courthouse.

With banners in hand and chanting "Alejandro Vargas has two option: join the people or the thieves," the protesters say approving the agreement would set a precedent that would heighten impunity.

The demonstrators donning green garments carry posters to draw the attention of the judge, who's expected arrival to read the ruling was10am."

The agreement calls for Odebrecht to pay the Dominican State US$184.0 million in damages for its admitted US$92 million bribe to government officials to secure public works contracts from 2001 to 2014  .

In the landmark ruling, Vargas must first weigh the agreement's procedure and conditions, prior rejection or approval, and if so, would become a public document.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
1 comment(s)
Written by: foresthill, 1 Mar 2017 11:48 AM
From: Dominican Republic, santo domingo
more money to spend on more corruption. What a windfall for the Dominican society, but it will never get there. Stolen before it gets to the people.
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 