Santo Domingo.- Prior to the ruling expected Wednesday by judge Jose Alejandro Vargas whether to authorize the plea bargaining agreement Odebrecht, the grassroots movement Marcha Verde (green march) and the National Committee to Combat Climate Change are staging a vigil in front of the Ciudad Nueva courthouse.

With banners in hand and chanting "Alejandro Vargas has two option: join the people or the thieves," the protesters say approving the agreement would set a precedent that would heighten impunity.

The demonstrators donning green garments carry posters to draw the attention of the judge, who's expected arrival to read the ruling was10am."

The agreement calls for Odebrecht to pay the Dominican State US$184.0 million in damages for its admitted US$92 million bribe to government officials to secure public works contracts from 2001 to 2014 .

In the landmark ruling, Vargas must first weigh the agreement's procedure and conditions, prior rejection or approval, and if so, would become a public document.