Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.- The Puntacana Foundation Group and Spain's Visual Sciences Institute (INCIVI) on Tuesday announced collaboration to build an ophthalmological clinic at Verón township (east), to benefit the needy population of Punta Cana's tourism communities.

The center will provide medical ophthalmological services, outpatient consultations, optometry, visual evaluations and surgeries and serve as a training center for students, technicians and professionals in the visual sciences.

The Punta Cana Foundation Group and the INCIVI have been developing humanitarian medical operations in the Dominican Republic for more than 5 years, benefiting over 550 people with eye ailments.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 