Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's  Armed Forces have 12,000 senior officers, including 136 generals and 1,324 colonels and lieutenant colonels, who don’t serve any function.

The distortions spiral military spending from RD$14.2 billion in 2012, to RD$21.5 billion in 2017.

The Air Force, the Army and the Navy will spend this year RD$7.0 billion in departments, agencies and coordinating departments occupied by senior officers.

In addition to creating distortion and a "glut" of the ranks of senior and midlevel officers, the military has become an economic burden which increases expenses in specialties each year.

The military has an authorized force of 70 generals and admirals, but have 136 in uniform, according to official documents quoted by Acento.com.do.

By the numbers:

The Army has an excess of 46 generals

The Air Force figures with 11 authorized generals, but has 33 in its ranks

The Navy has an abundance of rear admirals, but lacks a few commodores.

COMMENTS
10 comment(s)
Written by: caonabo, 1 Mar 2017 5:02 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Botellas to the max.........
Written by: Vegano65, 1 Mar 2017 5:11 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Sooo, exactly what is the point of this report. it's not like everyone doesn't know this. What's the country going to do about it. All these country draining botellas.
Written by: Vegano65, 1 Mar 2017 5:12 PM
From: Dominican Republic
Written by: UnderCover, 1 Mar 2017 5:32 PM
From: United States, Greatest City in the Galaxy!!
This is the kind of BS that belongs on Wikileaks. Ok...so we have an Island the size of 48,445 square kilometers (per Wiki) very small territory, and a total of 13,460 Military Officials. If I do the math...that means for every 4 square kilometer we should have a Military official on post getting a piece of the drug trade money.
Written by: zooma, 1 Mar 2017 5:58 PM
From: United States, and Dominican Republic

We have heard this same tune many times before. The differences from the previous ones are the vocalists.

Time for the government to break botellas so we don't have to break the bank. Oh ! Forgive me, just raise the taxes.



Written by: guillermone, 1 Mar 2017 5:58 PM
From: United States, Bring Back DT Forum

The Navy has an abundance of rear admirals, but lacks a few commodores.-DT
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
That is why former US ambassador to the DR Wally came in to see what he could do about this problem. He came to solve the problem with the rear admirals.
Written by: danny00, 1 Mar 2017 6:02 PM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
Army has an excess of 46 generals

The Air Force figures with 11 authorized generals, but has 33 in its ranks

The Navy has an abundance of rear admirals, but lacks a few commodores. President Trump is looking for a few good men. thank god no one in the above photo is picking his nose. what a great COUNTRY the DR.
Written by: Ricardolito, 1 Mar 2017 6:46 PM
From: Dominican Republic, Zona Colonial
This is a problem that was made many years ago and when these people were taken off duty ,they were entitled to their pensions .. as everyone has said why were so many admirals and generals ever created in the first place..Normally the answer is that they are there to back up the existing President and Government ,no matter what party they are from and to stop any civil unrest that may rise up against inequalities . So we pay for this . ..nothing much that legally anyone can do..It is part of living in a country held together by the military ....just like Thailand and other latin countries .
Written by: danny00, 1 Mar 2017 7:03 PM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
My friend u like the hats they are wearing?
Written by: danny00, 1 Mar 2017 7:17 PM
From: United States, Rhodes scholar oxford university
oy vey. shlemiel.? mazel tov
