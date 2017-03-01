Santo Domingo.- Dominican Republic's Armed Forces have 12,000 senior officers, including 136 generals and 1,324 colonels and lieutenant colonels, who don’t serve any function.
The distortions spiral military spending from RD$14.2 billion in 2012, to RD$21.5 billion in 2017.
The Air Force, the Army and the Navy will spend this year RD$7.0 billion in departments, agencies and coordinating departments occupied by senior officers.
In addition to creating distortion and a "glut" of the ranks of senior and midlevel officers, the military has become an economic burden which increases expenses in specialties each year.
The military has an authorized force of 70 generals and admirals, but have 136 in uniform, according to official documents quoted by Acento.com.do.
By the numbers:
The Army has an excess of 46 generals
The Air Force figures with 11 authorized generals, but has 33 in its ranks
The Navy has an abundance of rear admirals, but lacks a few commodores.
We have heard this same tune many times before. The differences from the previous ones are the vocalists.
Time for the government to break botellas so we don't have to break the bank. Oh ! Forgive me, just raise the taxes.
That is why former US ambassador to the DR Wally came in to see what he could do about this problem. He came to solve the problem with the rear admirals.
The Navy has an abundance of rear admirals, but lacks a few commodores. President Trump is looking for a few good men. thank god no one in the above photo is picking his nose. what a great COUNTRY the DR.