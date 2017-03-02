Santo Domingo.- Two men on donkeys set off on a pilgrimage from La Isabela township, Puerto Plata, to the National Palace Thursday morning, to demand various public works needed at the ancient community.

Nazario Morillo and Wilkin Rafael Matías, riding the donkeys El General and El Capitan, dismount every two hours along their trek, of around 232 kilometers from Puerto Plata to the capital.

After crossing Navarrete, where they were a Police patrol escorts them, the men's next stop is the town of Villa González.

The pilgrims say they've waited for the construction of a school and several bridges in their community for years, a situation they affirm worsened from last year's months of torrential downpours over Puerto Plata province.