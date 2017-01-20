NY. The Dominican Committee for the Defense of Natural Resources in New York joins in the indignation of its compatriots in different coasts of the world, including Santo Domingo, Miami, Boston, NYC, etc., to denounce not only the Brazilian Cartel Odebrecht, but also the Dominican Government and president Danilo Medina.

The entire scheme of expropriation of public funds, and of the riches of the country has been in force for decades, and which now metastasizes.

We support the March and concentration in front of the Palace of Government in Santo Domingo.

Editor's note: Statement condensed...March is slated for Sunday and includes a demonstration in front of the National Palace.