"Last week I was approached by a young woman outside a good hotel in Las Terrenas at about three in the afternoon. She wanted to sell me the sexual services of an even younger woman. I would say that she was no more than 14 and probably closer to 12.a child really.

"To my great shame I merely said no and walked away. I went back to the hotel next day, spoke to someone at the reception desk and explained what had occurred. What I would like to see would be the older woman sent to prison and the girl put in contact with people who could protect her. This is not going to happen.

"There are not many issues about which we can all agree, but this is hopefully one of them. Thailand for example has associations that fight such exploitation by encouraging hotels to report suspicious situations to the police.

"I don't know what the DR has in place, I wish I did. Surely all people, tourists, hoteliers, journalists especially must unite in opposition to this wickedness. Prostitution will be always with us but this is nonconsensual, a child cannot legally consent. If there was a phone number posted that I could have called I would have done so.

"If there was a place of refuge for her I should have sent her. I effectively did nothing. We share a common humanity and a common responsibility; if we aren't prepared to protect children just what are we becoming?"