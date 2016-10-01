Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic.- As part of the XII edition of the Regional Training Trainers Course to manage protected marine areas in the Caribbean, environmentalists from eight Latin American countries and Belize were taught to value the ecosystems’ diversity for the economy and society.

The course, with the support of the UN Program for the Caribbean Environment Program (UNEP-CEP), is funded by the Directorate General for Development and Cooperation of the Italian Foreign Ministry, and is an integral part of the activities of CaMPAM Network and Forum of UNEP-CEP in support of the SPAW Protocol of the Cartagena Convention.

The program is developed in compliance with regional commitments to develop skills that strengthen knowledge and analysis to manage the Caribbean’s marine protected areas.