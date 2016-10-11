Santo Domingo.- World famous custom car designer Chip Foose, host of the TV show "Overhaulin" which airs on Discovery Channel, arrived in the Dominican Republic on Monday, and was immediately greeted by a Mustang auto club at Las Americas Airport.

Foose is in the country as part of Latin America a tour, sponsored the multinational 3M.

He will head on Tuesday an exhibition of classic cars from local clubs and representatives of auto shops at Santo Domingo´s Dominican Fiesta hotel, where restored vehicle fans can enjoy a display of classics, and learn Foose´s 'ovrehaulin' techniques.