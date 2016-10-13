Close Gallery
Aníbal Salado, Rosanna Madera, Arturo Pérez Gaviño, José Luis Placeres, Francisco Bordas and  President and founder ADR, Mary Pérez Marranzini.
Zoom Picture

SD.- The Dominican Rehabilitation Association (ADR) will hold its tenth edition of the tournament "ADR Golf Cup" on Saturday November 12 starting 8:30am, at the exclusive Los Marlins golf resort at Metro Country Club.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the officies of the non-profit, whose executive director, Arturo Perez Gaviño said the sporting event seeks closer ties of friendship between business leaders and personalities from across the country to benefit the institution working with people with disabilities.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 