SD.- The Dominican Rehabilitation Association (ADR) will hold its tenth edition of the tournament "ADR Golf Cup" on Saturday November 12 starting 8:30am, at the exclusive Los Marlins golf resort at Metro Country Club.

The announcement was made at a press conference at the officies of the non-profit, whose executive director, Arturo Perez Gaviño said the sporting event seeks closer ties of friendship between business leaders and personalities from across the country to benefit the institution working with people with disabilities.