Sosua, Dominican Republic. - Teh new Ahnvee Resort & Sports hotel will open its doors in January and offers 200 jobs for qualified personnel in the hotel industry's various services areas.

Applicants are invited to the job fair on Saturday Oct. 22 from 9am to 5pm, at the Sosúa Bay Convention Hall, on Calle Dr. Alejo Martinez # 1 in Sosúa.

Hotel manager Florangel De La Rosa said positions are available in management, sales, customer service, housekeeping and others. "We want to have professionals from Sosua first and the entire Puerto Plata province."