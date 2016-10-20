Close Gallery
Sosua
Zoom Picture

Sosua, Dominican Republic. - Teh new Ahnvee Resort & Sports hotel will open its doors in January and offers 200 jobs for qualified personnel in the hotel industry's various services areas.

Applicants are invited to the job fair on Saturday Oct. 22 from 9am to 5pm, at the Sosúa Bay Convention Hall, on Calle Dr. Alejo Martinez # 1 in Sosúa.

Hotel manager Florangel De La Rosa said positions are available in management, sales, customer service, housekeeping and others. "We want to have professionals from Sosua first and the entire Puerto Plata province."

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 