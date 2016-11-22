Santo Domingo.- With an exhibit of articles and cartoons, the Resistance Memorial Museum will celebrate the 50-year career of journalist Huchi Lora at 7pm today Tuesday on Arzobispo Nouel St. 210 in the Colonial Zone.

The sampling features opinion articles published since the 1970s in the "Tintero" daily column of the newspaper La Noticia by Lora published until the second half of the 80s.

The exhibition also features articles that address the political situation of those years and reflect the tenacious struggle that the press of the time which demanded human rights and freedom.

Born Luis Eduardo Lora (Huchi) in Santiago in 1947, the veteran journalist, poet, playwright and composer graduated from the school of journalism of Santo Domingo State University (UASD), lading his first job for newspaper El Nacional in 1966.

Courtesy of Patricia Solano.