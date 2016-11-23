Santo Domingo.- More than 1,500 walkers and runners participated successfully in the third edition of the Gildan Glow Run / Walk, organized by Canadian manufacturing multinational Gildan, which raised RD$2.05 million for the REMAR Foundation, Hogar SANISI (Saving Children with AIDS).

The activity, headed by Gildan country manager Freddy Barrantes was held at San Souci Park, Santo Domingo Este, where he thanked the generosity of employees, walkers, runners and sponsors in a night full of emotion.

The donation will be given to the Remar Foundation to meet the needs of its shelter for children who are facing situations of abuse, some physical disabilities, family violence, among other issues.