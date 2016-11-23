Close Gallery
Lourdes Peguero, Eduardo Núñez, Freddy Barrantes, Armando Mejia, Vileika Ramirez.
Zoom Picture

Santo Domingo.- More than 1,500 walkers and runners participated successfully in the third edition of the Gildan Glow Run / Walk, organized by Canadian manufacturing multinational Gildan, which raised RD$2.05 million for the REMAR Foundation, Hogar SANISI (Saving Children with AIDS).

The activity, headed by Gildan country manager Freddy Barrantes was held at San Souci Park, Santo Domingo Este, where he thanked the generosity of employees, walkers, runners and sponsors in a night full of emotion.

The donation will be given to the Remar Foundation to meet the needs of its shelter for children who are facing situations of abuse, some physical disabilities, family violence, among other issues.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 