Santo Domingo.- The National Environmental Protection Business Support Network (ECORED) on Thursday swore in its new board for the 2016-2018 period, chaired by Rafael Izquierdo, who stressed its 10 years of contributions develop a conservation and sustainable management culture.

Present in the event held in the Botanical Garden were outgoing president Roberto Herrera, Environment minister Francisco Domínguez, past presidents, promoters and members of the board of directors and representatives of partner companies.

Outgoing ECORED president Roberto Herrera thanked the government agencies for their support during his six-year term. "I am honored for the opportunity to contribute a grain of sand to raise awareness in the private sector on protecting the environment and the need to break paradigms, generating a new business model that takes into account the economic, social and environmental impact."