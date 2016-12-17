SD. - The US Labor Dept. posthumously recognized Sonia Pierre with the 2016 Iqbal Masih Prize to Eliminate Child Labor for her efforts to promote human rights.

In a ceremony at his official residence, US Ambassador James W. Brewster presented the award to Sonia's daughter, Mrs. Solange Pierre.

"As we reflect on the legacy and achievements of Mrs. Pierre's life, let us take inspiration and courage to take meaningful action in favor of those who are the most vulnerable and whose voices are a often the last to be heard: our children," ambassador Brewster said at the ceremony.

Sonia Pierre passed away in 2011.