Previous Next Close Gallery
S. Pierre, J. W. Brewster.
Picture 1 of 2
Previous Next Zoom Picture

SD. - The US Labor Dept. posthumously recognized Sonia Pierre with the 2016 Iqbal Masih Prize to Eliminate Child Labor for her efforts to promote human rights.

In a ceremony at his official residence, US Ambassador James W. Brewster presented the award to Sonia's daughter, Mrs. Solange Pierre.

"As we reflect on the legacy and achievements of Mrs. Pierre's life, let us take inspiration and courage to take meaningful action in favor of those who are the most vulnerable and whose voices are a often the last to be heard: our children," ambassador Brewster said at the ceremony.

Sonia Pierre passed away in 2011.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 