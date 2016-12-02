Santo Domingo. - The Board of Directors of Action Pro Education and Culture (APEC) and its APEC Cultural program announced, with the sponsorship of the Banco Popular Dominicano, the first edition of the competition "APEC 2017 to Photojournalism," which will receive a prize of RD$250,000, for first place and RD$100,000 for second place.

The details of the contest were presented at a recent press conference by APEC president Franklin Holguin Haché; Mariel Bera, vice president of public relations at Banco Popular; The president of the APEC Cultural Program, Wilhelm Brouwer, and the director of programs and projects of the APEC Group, Carlos Sangiovanni.

The award aims to highlight the important social role of men and women dedicated to the profession, aware of the importance of the role of photojournalists of different national media.