NY. We would like to cordially invite you to our Winter Student Recital. In the recital our music students will perform a selection of orchestral, chamber and solo pieces, while our visual arts students will showcase the work they have done throughout the Fall semester.

The recital is open to the public, please come join us and be delighted by the talent of the students of the Washington Heights community.

The recital will take place on Friday, December 23 at 4:00 pm at the Alianza Dominicana Triangle Building, 2nd Floor (530 W. 166th Street between Saint Nicholas and Audubon).

The Washington Heights Community Conservatory of Fine Arts is a project of the Association of Dominican Classical Artists, Inc. founded upon the need of a well-structured art institution for the youth of Washington Heights, Inwood, and Harlem. While music remains the main focus of the project, WHCCFA continues to grow now including visual arts, theater, and dance, the four pillars of a fine arts institution.

All of our classes are offered free of charge to the students. You can learn more of the conservatory and our work in the community in our webpage below.

Many of the projects we dare to undertake are financially supported through your donations. Please include WHCCFA among those who receive your kind support by making a donation directly to the Association of Dominican Classical Artists, Inc.

You can make a donation simply by visiting: adca.nyc (your donation is tax deductible to the extent allowed by the law.)

Happy Holidays!