SD.- 53 years ago today Army troops deployed to Las Manaclas (northwest) in 1963 executed Manuel Aurelio Tavárez Justo "Manolo" and 15 freedom fighters who accompanied him in the guerrilla movement begun November 28 that year.

Tavarez was a lawyer, political leader and revolutionary, who together with his wife Minerva Mirabal coordinated efforts which sought to outs the defacto regime left by dictator Rafael Trujillo.

Together they created, a resistance front to the regime called "14 de Junio" on June 14, 1959, with Tavarez as its leader.