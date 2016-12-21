Close Gallery
Zoom Picture

SD.- 53 years ago today Army troops deployed to Las Manaclas (northwest) in 1963 executed Manuel Aurelio Tavárez Justo "Manolo" and 15 freedom fighters who accompanied him in the guerrilla movement begun November 28 that year.

Tavarez was a lawyer, political leader and revolutionary, who together with his wife Minerva Mirabal coordinated efforts which sought to outs the defacto regime left by dictator Rafael Trujillo.

Together they created, a resistance front to the regime called "14 de Junio" on June 14, 1959, with Tavarez as its leader.

Share / Recommend this article: FacebookFacebook Digg thisDigg this del.icio.usdel.icio.us TechnoratiTechnorati YahooYahoo Facebook
COMMENTS
0 comment(s)
This article has no comments yet. Why don't you write the first one?
Post Your Comment | Not a member? Create your account | Lost your password?
Write your opinion here. Please keep your comment relevant to this article. Please note that any comments which contain offensive language or discriminatory expressions may be edited/removed.
You must log in to post a comment:
Username Password    
 
 