Santiago.- The second annual 2016 painting and drawing group exhibit by students of the Centro Cultural Domínico-Americano was dedicated in honor of Claudio Pacheco and directed by professor Ofemil Abreu, who encouraged students to experiment with the colors and technique of the prominent Dominican artist.

In her keynote speech, Cultural Dept. director and master of ceremony Mercy Fernández thanked the parents who trust in their work and ability to inspire students.

"We strive to guide the students in the development and in their growth within the visual arts," Fernandez said.