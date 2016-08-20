New York.- Today, Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. announced that his office has invested over $14.3 million in FY 2017 capital funds to improve parks throughout The Bronx, including $10 million to restore the historic Orchard Beach pavilion and upgrades to playgrounds and recreation spaces all over the borough.

"As we work to build a healthier Bronx through our ‘#Not62 campaign,’ we must make sure that our shared recreation spaces are in good condition and inviting to the public, so that more and more Bronxites of all ages will take advantage of them,” said Bronx Borough President Ruben Diaz Jr. “I am proud to have provided so much of my capital funding—50 percent—to worthy park projects all over The Bronx this year.”

Borough President Diaz has allocated $500,000 towards improvements at Roberto Clemente State Park; which will soon be home to a baseball academy operated in conjunction with Major League Baseball (MLB), the Major League Baseball Players Association and Harlem RBI; as well as $500,000 for the reconstruction of Garrison Playground, which lies adjacent to the former site of P.S. 31 in Mott Haven.

Other projects included in the borough president’s capital allocations for FY 2017 are $500,000 for the reconstruction of the basketball courts, including new fencing, backboards, benches, paving, landscaping, adult fitness equipment and general site work at Bridge Playground in Highbridge; $500,000 for the reconstruction of Kossuth Playground on Mosholu Parkway and $500,000 for the reconstruction of Waring Playground on Bronx Park East, which will be used to add new equipment, as well as the addition of safety surfacing, spray shower, fencing, benches and landscaping.

Borough President Diaz has also provided $10 million towards renovations at the historic Orchard Beach pavilion in Pelham Bay Park, an allocation he first announced in his “State of the Borough” address in February.

“Orchard Beach is one of the jewels of our borough, and it has the potential to be an even greater tourist attraction, drawing in visitors from all over the region if not the world. Orchard Beach is not just a Bronx beach. Orchard Beach is for the entire city. And it could be so much more. It could be an economic engine for our borough and a destination point for visitors across the region. I am hopeful that my $10 million capital commitment will spark considerable interest in this grand vision for a new Orchard Beach from both the public and private sectors,” said Borough President Diaz.

Since he first took office in 2009, Borough President Diaz has provided $42,768,000 to a total of 60 park projects in every corner of The Bronx.

A complete list of Borough President Diaz’s capital allocations towards parks in FY 2017 can be found at http://on.nyc.gov/2b6jeRI.