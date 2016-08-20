Santo Domingo.- The first international seminar on waste management concluded Friday, hosted during two days by UNPHU University’s Faculty of Science and Technology.

The gathering, which featured six national and international experts who spoke about solid waste’s impact on health and the environment, sought to analyze and propose solutions to minimize risks.

International consultant Francisco Pereira de Oliveira on Friday analyzed the topic of landfill design, that also the focus of the participant company Hache-Maccaferri.

On the topic of hospital waste management spoke Carmen Elena de Jano, whereas Juan Roberto Suriel discussed the definitive disposal of car tires and construction waste, among others.

The Propagas Foundation analyzed the issue of solid waste as art and education.

Its representatives explained the program schools where students have used recycled materials to decorate the walls of their schools for years.