Restauracion, Dajabon, Dominican Republic.- Unigold, faithful to its commitment to responsible citizenship in the field to support the development of Dominican education, donated school supplies to help 500 students start the new schoolyear.

Students from schools at Villa Anacaona, José Antonio Salcedo, Neita Abajo, Cruz de Cabrera, Carrizal, Mariano Cestero, Los Cerezos, Baúl, Agua Blanca, Trinitaria, Valle Simón, Cañada del Loro, Jimenez and Liceo San Jose received full kits for the school year that started today.

The donation included 500 shirts, 200 trousers, skirts 300, 500 backpacks, 500 sets with pencils, rulers and sharpener and 2,000 notebooks, “thereby seeking to lay the groundwork for the start of the new schoolyear to achieve the expected success in the area.”

The ceremony to hand out backpacks and school supplies was held at the Unigold facilities on the Loma de Cabrera-Restauracion road, Dajabon province (northwest.”