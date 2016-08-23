San Pedro, Dominican Republic.- With the participation of more than 100 volunteer employee, CEMEX organized a reforestation day in the quarry of its cement plant at San Pedro de Macoris (east) planting endemic seedlings and varieties native to Hispaniola.

The reforestation effort, held during Green Day promoted by the corporate volunteer program Hands, showed the strong commitment by company employees to the environment by donating their time and effort to make a difference and benefit society.

"At CEMEX w’re committed to minimizing the environmental footprint of our operations. Therefore we carefully identify and measure all our impacts. This reforestation day, which our employees were protagonists, is an example of the interest shared by all our partners in protecting our environment," said Carlos Emilio Gonzalez, president of CEMEX in the Dominican Republic.