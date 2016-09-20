Santo Domingo.- The US Embassy celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month by hosting a tour with American hip hop artists QVLN and Oveous Sept. 19 to 24 with performances in the cities of Santo Domingo , Moca and Santiago.

The group, of which four members are of Latino descent, will have two public presentations, starting in Santo Domingo on Wednesday, September 21 at 4pm in the Centro Cultural Mauricio Báez, while in In Santiago, they’ll perform Friday, Sept. 23 at 8pm at Centro León.

Each year the US celebrates Hispanics’ contributions to American culture and society and as part of its cultural exchange program, organizes performances to promote the values ??and culture of the American people.

In addition to the free concerts, the group will also meet with young students in coordination with the Narciso Gonzalez Cultural Center and the Culture Ministry’s National System of Free Schools, the Dominico-Americano Cultural Institute and the Don Bosco Theater in Moca.