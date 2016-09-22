La Vega, Dominican Republic.- the non-profit Global Sisters Report is focusing a special series on mining and extractive industries and the religious women and other activists who work to limit damage and impact on people and the environment, through advocacy, action and policy. Pope Francis last year called for the entire mining sector to undergo "a radical paradigm change."

“In knee-high rubber boots and a baggy T-shirt, Genaro Rodriguez guides three young women through the forests of Loma Miranda, one of the most biodiverse mountains in the Dominican Republic.

“Rodriguez, who is known as the best local guide for such mountain excursions, now considers his job an existential one: He believes that firsthand appreciation of the natural beauty might help mobilize the national fight to preserve the mountain from potential mining operations.

"I drink that water, bathe with that water, live off that water," he said, pointing to the springs where the young women had jumped in to swim. "So why wouldn't I sacrifice myself for future generations to have that water?" he said. "Money only buys the cheap."

