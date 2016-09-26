SD. Saul graduated high school at 13, and has had to make countless sacrifices to finish college.

At 14 he’s one of Dominican Republic’s youngest university students and studies Medicine in UTESA University.

He dreams of becoming the country’s best micro neurosurgeon to help many people, but now needs cover the costs,

"Sometimes Saul does not even breakfast to go to classes," his mother Mary told jompeami.com.

The drive aims to collect RD$11,000 to cover the cost of the current semester while work continues to get him a scholarship pledged by the Education Ministry.

More details at: info@jompeame.com