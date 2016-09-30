Santo Domingo.- After the success of the first three editions of the British Universities Fair, the International Trade Department of the British Embassy in Santo Domingo hosted for the fourth British Universities Fair in the Dominican Republic.

Representatives from 11 renowned UK universities and with an educational tradition will visit Santo Domingo to participate in the fair.

These institutions of higher learning are interested in receiving Dominican students to pursue undergraduate, graduate and doctoral levels. Visitors to the fair will have the opportunity to talk with the visiting college representatives to get to know what it means to study in the UK.

Information:

The Fair will be held in the Piantini Hall JW Marriott Hotel in Santo Domingo, on Monday, October 3 from 2:30pm to 8pm. The Fair will show the variety of educational opportunities offered in the UK for those seeking an exceptional academic experience.

Another objective of this visit is to create new agreements and relations with the Ministry of Higher Education, Science and Technology (MESCyT).

Participantt universities:

1. Bangor University - https://www.bangor.ac.uk/

2. Brunel University London - https://www.brunel.ac.uk/

3. Hult International Business School - https://www.hult.edu/

4. Middlesex University of London- https://www.mdx.ac.uk/

5. Newcastle University - https://www.ncl.ac.uk/

6. The University of Glasgow - https://www.gla.ac.uk/

7. University of Bristol - https://www.bristol.ac.uk/

8. University of the West of Scotland - https://www.uws.ac.uk/

9. University of Portsmouth - https://www.port.ac.uk/

10. University of Reading - https://www.reading.ac.uk/

11. University of Warwick - https://www.warwick.ac.uk/

More information about the College Fair can be found in the Great Universities Fair Electronic leaflet or our Twitter account.