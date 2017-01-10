Santo Domingo.- The Ministry of Youth and Broward College on Tuesday signed an agreement, through which young Dominicans will take short courses at the facility, considered one of Florida's 10 best centers for technical studies.

Youth minister Robiamny Balcácer and Broward College Continuing Education Interim director Diane Peart signed the agreement, in a ceremony attended by Ministry officials and Broward College faculty.

The signing of this agreement is part of president Danilo Medina's strategy and the Ministry of Youth that seeks to expand the training opportunities of young Dominicans in competitive areas, taking into consideration the professional activity needed for each region of the country," Balcacer said.