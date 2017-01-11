Close Gallery
Elecia M. Center
Elecia Mateo unveils Biodegradable Calendar

SD. - Model and TV host Elecia Mateo recently unveiled her fifth calendar, which is titled "Biodegradable" in 2017, in honor of the 3Rs: reduce, reuse and recycle.

The model has always been identified with social causes, for which a part of the funds raised will go to the Manitas in the Streets   Foundation.

"I feel lucky, grateful to God for allowing me to do a job with quality. I'm fascinated with the result of the photos and with the team that accompanied me in this new version," Mateo said during the presentation at Hills Lounge.

