Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman Adriano Espaillat (NY13) released the following statement to commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. had a tremendous impact on American history and our culture. Dr. King was a leader of America’s civil rights movement. From his leadership during the Montgomery Bus Boycott, as a champion of voting rights, and as a driving force behind the March on Washington where he delivered his famous ‘I Have a Dream’ speech, Dr. King played a pivotal role in ending racial segregation and changing the dialogue of race relations in America," the Dominican-born US lawmaker said in a statement.

“As we pause today in observance of Dr. King’s life and legacy to commemorate the tremendous impact his work continues to have on our society and in communities around the world, let us also renew our commitment to his advocacy for freedom and justice – and continue to uphold his dream to ensure all citizens are afforded a life of opportunity and equality in America.”