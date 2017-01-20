Close Gallery
Javier Cabreja, Amelia Dsechanps, Kathleen Martínez and  media mogul Pepin Corripio.Photo courtesy of El Dia.
SD. Veteran journalist, composer and filmmaker Huchi Lora on Thursday celebrated 20 years of his popular program, El Dia, aired on Telesitema Channel 11.

He was accompanied by Amelia Deschanps, Kathleen Martínez and  media mogul Pepin Corripio.

