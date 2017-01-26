SD. American Airlines has appointed Rita Estrada as its Manager for the airline's operations at Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, effective January 2017.

Estrada, who hails from Sosúa, Puerto Plata, is a professional with 15 year-experience in the airline industry. Her career in American Airlines began in 2002 when she joined as a Customer Service agent at the airline's operations in Santiago. Since then she's held several important positions within American Airlines.

She was appointed to head US Airways operations at Punta Cana International Airport in 2014, during the merger with American Airlines. Two years later, in 2016, Estrada had the opportunity to join the team that opened the airline's new operations in Cuba, helping to start operations at Camagüey Airport. At the time of his appointment as Manager, Estrada served as Customer Service Manager for Punta Cana, a position he held since 2015.