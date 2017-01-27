Santo Domingo.- The Global Foundation for Democracy and Development (Funglode) has been selected among Latin America's top think tanks for the third consecutive year ,in the University of Pennsylvania's Global Go To Think Tank Index Report 2016.

In a report organized by the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Thursday, January 26, Funglode obtained the 40th position among the best centers of thought in Latin America, and reached 48 in2015.

In the Use of Social Networks category, Funglode was ranked 76th, and 90th in the Environment category, and 111th in Foreign Policy and International Affairs.

In 2016, Funglode entered for the first time in the ranking of think tanks to watch in the world in 98th position.

In 2015, among the Latin American think tanks selected in this category were the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), the Getulio Vargas Foundation, the Research Center for Development (CIDAC) and the Ethos Public Policy Lab, Chatham House, and London's Royal Institute of International Affairs.

The University of Pennsylvania Think Tanks and Civil Society Program (TTCSP) each year releases the index that values ??the best think tanks in more than 50 countries and 70 cities around the world. More than 8,000 were evaluated in 2016.

Hundreds of experts in thematic areas and regional specialists contribute their knowledge to prepare the annual report.