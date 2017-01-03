Close Gallery
Rosalba Abreu García, 24, Sal García. Photo enuevodiario.com.do
Santo Domingo. - Current Miss Dominican Republic Universe, Rosalba Abreu García, 24, known as Sal García, has resorted to social networks to raise US$10,000 needed for her to represent the country in the Miss Universe pageant to be held January 30 in the Philippines.

In a statement to raise the money on GiveForward.com, Garcia, who hails from Maimon township (central), says as a young woman, has modeled luxury brands in fashion shows and despite acknowledging that the country is in a dire situation, calls for collaboration to fulfill her dream.

She adds that she became a victim of cyber bullying after being crowned, for which  companies have refrained from sponsoring her.

