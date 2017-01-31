SD. Barrick Pueblo Viejo announced that Mejico Angeles-Lithgow will assume the presidency of the company in the country as of February 1 replaces Manuel Rocha, "who will take on a new challenge as Barrick's Senior Corporate Vice President."

In a statement, the gold miner said Rocha, who has been the company's president in the Dominican Republic since 2012, will contribute, in his new role, "to the operations of the countries where Barrick operates globally, assuming a leadership role of its Executive directors and chairpersons to collaborate with the implementation of policies and practices of the highest level, thus ensuring interactions with communities, governments and other external partners."