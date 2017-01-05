NY.- History was made on January 3rd, 2017. After a brief ceremony, former New York State Senator Adriano Espaillat became the first Dominican-American in Congress. Dominicanos USA brought community members to Washington D.C. to witness this historic moment first hand.

We at DUSA are very proud of Congressman Espaillat's accomplishments. From humble beginnings, Representative Espaillat has fought tirelessly to reach the top of America's political structure. With his hard work, determination and dedication, Rep. Espaillat has become a role model for every Latina and Latino in America. We send a heartfelt congratulation to Congressman Espaillat for all his achievements.

This historic moment is proof that unity and purpose can provide many victories for our communities. Now, more than ever, we need to stand together. We have to stand strong. The challenges ahead are immense, but there's no obstacle too big for all of us, united and proud, to overcome. We are counting on you.

Congratulations, Congressman Espaillat. Your community stands behind you.

¡Con orgullo!