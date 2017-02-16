SD. The corps of volunteers, a social arm of the Central Bank, recently bestowed the prizes to the winners of the "Ozama, the River of All" contest, aimed at students of grade schools near the area of the Ozama river's source in Yamasá township, eastern Monte Plata province.

The competition, organized jointly with the Environment and Education ministries, aims to create awareness among the children and youth of Yamasá on the importance of protecting the Ozama river, the biggest in Greater Santo Domingo.