Oscar de la Renta stamp ceremony. Photo elnuevodiario.com.do
New York.- During a ceremony on Thursday Hillary Clinton lauded the late prominent designer  Oscar de la Renta for his contributions for immigrants, who like himself went to the United States in search of their dream, AP reports.

Speaking at a ceremony at the US Postal Service in which 11 postage stamps were unveiled to commemorate De la Renta, Clinton said the designer was an immigrant and asked "aren't we proud and grateful that he was?"

"There are many, many more immigrants with the love of the United States that Oscar de la Renta exemplified every day," Clinton said.

De la Renta, who died in 2014 at age 82, dressed every First Lady from Jacqueline Kennedy to Michelle Obama.

