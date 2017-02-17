San Salvador, El Salvador.- Dominican Republic Central banker Hector Valdez Albizu participated in the 279th meeting of the Central American Monetary Council (CMCA) for the second time in six years.

It's the second time the official assumes that post, with the first time in 2011.

The event was held on February 16 to 17 with the participation of the presidents and governors of the central banks of the Central American region and the Dominican Republic, as well as academics, government officials and executives of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).